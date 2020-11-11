Carole Middleton looks so glam as she talks Christmas plans The Duchess of Cambridge's mum is the picture of elegance

The Duchess of Cambridge's mother, Carole Middleton, looked every inch the style icon in a new photo shared on Wednesday.

The picture, which was posted to the Instagram page of Carole's company, Party Pieces, saw the glamorous grandmother smiling as she wore a sleek black velvet top and silver trousers with black heels.

Carole stood in front of a white desk which was piled with presents while in the background of the image were gold, white and clear balloons – lovely!

Alongside the sweet snap, the grandmother-of-four also provided some insight into what her family Christmas might look like this year, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Loading the player...

The caption, which was titled "A winter message from our founder, Carole" began: "We may not be able to get together but, after a year like 2020, we need to remember what’s really important this Christmas.

"For me, what really matters is that my family feels connected. I normally let my grandchildren help me decorate the tree.

"This year, I’ll ask them by video call to decide which decoration should go where. It may need to be tastefully rearranged later…!"

Her comments provide a rare insight into a sweet family Christmas tradition for the Cambridges and their loved ones.

Carole is a doting grandmother of four

As well as Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two, Carole and her husband Michael are also grandparents to two-year-old Arthur, from Pippa Middleton's marriage to James Matthews.

It's not clear yet what kind of social distancing guidelines will be in place by Christmas, but Carole and her family are obviously planning ahead just in case they don't get to see each other.

Whether Kate and William will attend church in Sandringham with their Queen on Christmas Day is also up in the air.

Last year, Princess Charlotte attended church with her extended family for the first time, enjoying the walkabout to meet royal fans.

