The British royal family is one of the most famous families around the world, and if you've ever dreamed of working for the Queen, you're in luck as the royal household currently has a vacancy!

The royal family is looking to hire a personal assistant within the private secretary's office, at the heart of the institution at Buckingham Palace. But if you're someone who gets itchy feet, the role also involves travel.

The royals have the opportunity to visit different cities across the UK, as well as abroad on their official tours.

In recent years, we've seen the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge travel to Pakistan, Sweden and Norway, Germany and Poland and Canada, while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have visited Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and Fiji, and Africa.

The position is a fixed term contract for two years, starting in January 2021, so what qualities is the royal household looking for in a candidate?

The job advert on LinkedIn states that they are looking for a "highly experienced PA" with "superb interpersonal and communication skills". It adds: "With a proactive approach, you'll work efficiently with initiative and minimal direction, remaining calm and organised even when under pressure."

Duties include coordinating diaries, meetings and appointments and "assisting with the efficient coordination of Government duty, liaising with stakeholders in the UK, Realms and Commonwealth to draft letters and other material".

The successful candidate could earn up to £35,000 a year dependent on his or her experience. But if you want to seize the opportunity to work for the royal household, you'd better be quick as the closing date for the vacancy is Friday 4 December.

