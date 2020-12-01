Prince Harry in mourning after sad sudden death It's an upsetting time for the British royal

Prince Harry has received some upsetting news this week. The British royal's godmother, Lady Celia Vestey, has passed away at the age of 71. Her death was announced in the Daily Telegraph, with a notice confirming that she died "suddenly, but peacefully".

The full newspaper dedication reads: "Celia Elizabeth SRN BA. Died suddenly, but peacefully, on Saturday 28th November, aged 71 years. Adored wife of Sam. Much loved mother of William, Arthur and Mary and loving Granny of Ella, Frankie, Sam and Cosima. Private family funeral. Memorial service later. Family flowers only please, but donations gratefully received in Celia's memory to Ebony Horse Club."

Lady Celia was a member of the Queen's inner circle, along with her husband, Lord Samuel Vestey. Lord Samuel served as Master of the Horse to the Royal Household from 1999 to 2018, and was appointed as a permanent Lord-in-waiting to the monarch in August 2019.

Lady Celia Vestey pictured at Harry and Meghan's wedding © Max Mumby

He married his second wife, Celia, in December 1981 and together they shared three children: The Hon. William Guy Vestey, The Hon. Arthur George Vestey and The Hon. Mary Henrietta Vestey. Their eldest son served as Page of Honour to the Queen from 1995 until 1998.

Lady Celia was chosen as one of Prince Harry's six godchildren © Max Mumby

Celia was one of six godparents chosen for Harry by his parents, Prince Charles and Princess Diana, ahead of his baptism in 1984. They elected Prince Andrew, Princess Margaret's daughter Lady Sarah Chatto, Diana's former flatmate Carolyn Bartholomew, British artist Bryan Organ, Charles's close friend Gerald Ward and Lady Vestey.

Harry's christening was held at St George's Chapel – where he would later marry the Duchess of Sussex – with a subsequent reception held at Windsor Castle. The Queen and Prince Philip were in attendance, alongside Diana's parents, Earl Spencer and Frances Shand Kydd.

