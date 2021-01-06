Lady Louise Windsor affected by A-Level exams cancellation The Wessexes' daughter started her AS-Levels in September

Millions of students have been affected by England's latest lockdown and the decision to scrap GCSE and A-Level exams this summer.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex's eldest child, Lady Louise Windsor, is among the teenagers who would have sat her exams for her AS-Levels (the first full year of A-Level study), this year.

The 17-year-old royal, who attends school in Ascot near her family's home, Bagshot Park, started her A-Levels in September.

The Queen's youngest granddaughter revealed during a public outing with her parents that she is studying English, History, Politics and Drama, as the Wessexes joined volunteers from the Marine Conservation Society.

Lady Louise received her GCSE results last August, but the young royal's grades were not made public as Buckingham Palace said her grades were a private matter.

In a statement to Parliament on Wednesday, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said: "I can confirm that GCSEs and A and AS-Level exams will not go ahead this summer. This year we are going to put our trust in teachers rather than algorithms."

The Wessexes pictured on Southsea beach in September 2020

Instead, teacher-assessed grades will replace exams, with training and support to be provided to ensure these are awarded fairly and consistently.

Last year's algorithm approach as an alternative to exam results sparked controversy and eventually switched to using teachers' grades.

Prince Edward, Sophie, Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn were the only royals to attend church on Christmas Day in Sandringham.

For the first time in over 30 years, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh spent the festive period at Windsor Castle as a result of the coronavirus restrictions.

