The Countess of Wessex is scheduled to make a pre-birthday appearance at an event close to her heart.

Sophie, who turns 56 on 20 January, will speak at The LSE Centre for Women, Peace and Security's online event on Warfare and Peacemaking in the 21st Century, on Tuesday 19 January.

The website says: "In this, the first 'In Conversation with' event, the director of the LSE Centre for Women, Peace and Security, Sanam Naraghi Anderlini, will delve into the real world experiences and efforts to bring the vision and promise of the WPS agenda to life."

The royal is listed as a speaker alongside Visaka Dharmadasa, Founder of the Association of War Affected Women, Sri Lanka, and Abir Hajibrahim, Co-Founder of Mobaderoon, Syria.

The Countess during her visit to Lebanon in 2019

It adds: "A full-time working member of the royal family, the Countess of Wessex splits her time between work in support of the Queen and work with a large number of her own charities and organisations.

"Her Royal Highness is passionate about supporting women and championing gender equality and devotes much of her time to supporting the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) agenda and Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative (PSVI)."

In recent years, Sophie's work has taken her to India, Lebanon, South Sudan and Sierra Leone.

Today I stand with survivors of conflict-related sexual violence, as we mark the International Day to End Violence against Women.



To the inspirational survivors I have met through my support of @end_svc - we will continue to fight against the stigma and silence.



- Sophie.🧡 pic.twitter.com/TPzri0e61F — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 25, 2020

Sophie's personal tweet

In November, the mum-of-two posted a rare personal tweet alongside a moving photo from her visit to Kosovo in 2019, to mark International Day to End Violence Against Women.

Sharing a message from the royal family's official Twitter account, Sophie wrote: "Today I stand with survivors of conflict-related sexual violence, as we mark the International Day to End Violence against Women. To the inspirational survivors I have met through my support of @end_svc - we will continue to fight against the stigma and silence. - Sophie."

The Earl and Countess of Wessex were the only royals to attend church on Christmas Day in Sandringham amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh did not travel to their Norfolk estate as per tradition for the festive period, and have remained at Windsor Castle.

