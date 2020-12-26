These royals DID go to church in Sandringham on Christmas Day: see pics The couple were pictured with their children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn

It was a Christmas with a difference and we had been expecting all royals to avoid church on Christmas Day - but we were delighted to discover that one royal family DID go to church in Sandringham - and they looked very stylish in their Christmas best and face masks.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex were the only royals to attend the annual church service on Christmas Day in Sandringham this year amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Prince Edward, 56, and Sophie, 55, were pictured with their children, Lady Louise Windsor, 17, and James, Viscount Severn, 13, as they drove to St Mary Magdalene Church in Norfolk.

The family wrapped up in warm winter coats, with Edward and Sophie both wearing patterned face masks for the service.

READ: The Queen makes romantic gesture to Prince Philip during Christmas speech

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen's Christmas broadcast in full

The Wessexes are reportedly staying at the Queen's Sandringham estate, while the monarch is at Windsor Castle with the Duke of Edinburgh.

Norfolk was under tier 2 restrictions on Christmas Day, meaning that it is permitted to attend places of worship for a service, but not socialise with anyone outside of your household or support bubble.

The county moved into tier 4 restrictions from midnight on Boxing Day.

Edward, Sophie and their children normally reside at their Surrey mansion, Bagshot Park.

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle broke tradition with this year's Christmas card photo

MORE: Princess Eugenie's sweet message to the Queen on Christmas Day

Edward and Sophie donned face masks

The couple were the only royals to attend the church service. Despite staying nearby at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children were not in attendance.

Prince William and Kate were accused of breaking the Government's 'Rule of Six' after being pictured enjoying an evening out with Edward and Sophie and their families last week.

The group of nine were visiting the Christmas-themed Luminate woodland walk on the Queen's Sandringham estate.

Both groups arrived separately and royal sources stressed that there was no intention of meeting up as a party of nine.

"The two families were given separate consecutive slots to visit the trail just before it opened to the general public. They arrived and departed in their own family groups," said a royal source, adding: "As anyone with young children will know, there were moments on the 90-minute walk where it was difficult to keep the two family groups apart, particularly at bottlenecks on the trail."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.