Prince Charles speaks French to launch most ambitious project to date The future King is quite the linguist!

The Prince of Wales showcased his linguistic skills as he delivered a speech partly in French to launch his most ambitious project to date.

Speaking virtually at the One Planet Summit led by France's President Emmanuel Macron on Monday, Prince Charles opened his remarks in French, saying: "Je suis très touché d’avoir été invité à me joindre à vous tous, au début de cette année d’espoir, pour ce One Planet Summit unique d’une importance vitale.

"Je ne peux que vous féliciter, cher Monsieur le Président, d’offrir une occasion aussi cruciale de galvaniser une action ambitieuse mais concrète pour relever les défis critiques auxquels notre planète est confrontée et que nous partageons tous."

It translates to: "I am most touched to have been invited to join all of you, at the start of this year of hope, for this vitally important One Planet Summit.

"I can only congratulate you, Cher Monsieur le President, for providing such a crucial opportunity to galvanise ambitious, but practical action to address the critical challenges facing this planet, which we all share with the rest of nature."

Back in November, Charles also delivered a speech in German at a Remembrance service in Berlin.

The Terra Carta launched by Prince Charles

The future King, 72, has urged businesses to sign up to his ten-year Terra Carta, or Earth Charter project, which aims to put "nature, people and planet at the heart of global value creation".

Charles' Sustainable Markets Initiative – launched last year to help accelerate the world’s transition to a sustainable future – created the charter and a Natural Capital Investment Alliance.

The alliance aims to encourage 10 billion dollars' worth of commitments from founding Terra Carta supporters by 2022, which will be invested in companies and projects providing solutions to preserve and restore natural capital – renewable and non-renewable resources such as clean air and water and fertile soils.

The Prince's urgent appeal comes as he marks over 50 years of campaigning for the environment.

Charles and Camilla are believed to be residing at Highgrove House, during England's third lockdown. The couple spent Christmas at their Gloucestershire abode, while the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have remained at Windsor Castle.

