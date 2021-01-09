Prince Charles and Camilla's touching birthday message to Kate Middleton The Duchess of Cambridge celebrated her 39th birthday on Saturday

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall sent birthday wishes to the Duchess of Cambridge as she turned 39 on Saturday.

Clarence House shared a sweet photo of a smiling Kate on Instagram. The caption read: "Happy Birthday to The Duchess of Cambridge!" followed by a cake emoji.

The Duchess usually celebrates her birthday privately and the Cambridges are believed to have remained at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall during England's third lockdown.

Prince William and Kate were last pictured with Charles and Camilla as the senior royals were reunited at Windsor Castle with the Queen in December.

The foursome, alongside the Earl and Countess of Wessex and the Princess Royal, met key workers to thank them for their work during the pandemic.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are believed to be staying at their Gloucestershire home, Highgrove House, where they spent Christmas.

Prince Charles and Camilla shared this smiling photo of Kate

Earlier this week, Camilla revealed her childhood hobby was doodling horses, as she discussed her love of reading with author Charlie Mackesy.

The Duchess, who has championed reading throughout the lockdowns, has created an online haven for literature lovers - her 'Reading Room' - which will encourage book fans of all ages to discover new writers and connect literary communities around the world.

The Queen and senior royals at Windsor Castle in December

The royals have returned to video calls to carry out their duties as a result of the guidelines.

The royals have found some creative ways to keep in touch with their various patronages and charities, with William and Kate showcasing their bingo calling skills with pensioners at a Cardiff care home last May.

Camilla also gave an impressive performance as she was given a starring role in a special reading of Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach, while the Countess of Wessex has baked scones and shared her homeschooling tips with fellow parents.

