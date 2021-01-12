Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's secret online usernames revealed Get a peek at the couple's music tastes

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex might not currently have their own Twitter or Instagram pages, but their secret online usernames from their early dating days have reportedly been revealed.

According to The Sun, Prince Harry and Meghan's SoundCloud accounts (where users share music) are both active, with the Duke logging in as recently as a year ago.

Harry reportedly joined Soundcloud as SpikeyMau5 'Barry Sales' over a decade ago and began following his future wife Meghan shortly after they met in 2016.

READ: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to reunite with royal family for special milestones - report

Loading the player...

LISTEN: Archie makes adorable debut on Harry and Meghan's podcast

The former actress is believed to use the name 'Bogart&Gus' in reference to her pet dogs.

Harry also used the name @SpikeyMau5 on Instagram before deleting his account. The profile was inspired by Harry's love of house music, and adopted part of the name of one of his favourite DJs – DeadMau5.

Spikey, meanwhile, came from a Facebook alias that Harry had previously used under the name of Spike Wells.

An account created under the name of Harry's ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy is also among his followers.

MORE: Musical hits! The songs and bands the royals love to listen to

MORE: The Queen won't be able to follow this tradition when Princess Eugenie's baby is born

Harry is said to have a love of house music

If the accounts do belong to the Sussexes, house music and dance tracks are among the Prince's favourite songs on his SoundCloud account, including My Feelings For You by Avicii and Sebastien Drums and Help Me Lose My Mind by Disclosure.

Meanwhile, Meghan's reported profile lists songs by Etta James, Joni Mitchell, James Bay and Disclosure among her favourite tracks to listen to.

The Duchess had her own personal Instagram account, where she shared photos from her travels, her favourite foods and beauty products, as well as behind-the-scenes during filming of US legal drama Suits.

Sadly, Meghan closed down her social media accounts, including her lifestyle blog, The Tig, in the run-up to her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.