The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to reunite with the royal family in public this summer, according to reports.

Prince Harry and Meghan, who now in the US after stepping back from royal duties last March, are expected to join the Queen for the monarch's annual birthday parade – Trooping the Colour – to mark her 95th birthday in June, The Sunday Times reports.

A senior royal aide told the newspaper: "The current plan is for the Queen's birthday parade to go ahead in London as normal, with the acceptance that it may need to be adapted or scaled back depending on what guidelines are in force at the time. But the aspiration and the ultimate desire is to make it happen."

Last year a scaled-down Trooping the Colour took place at Windsor Castle, with Her Majesty being the only royal in attendance. Traditionally the monarch is joined by her family members on the balcony at Buckingham Palace during the public ceremony.

The Sussexes were last seen publicly with the royal family at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in March 2020.

The Sussexes with the royals at the Commonwealth Day service 2020

When Harry and Meghan announced their decision to step back as senior royals, they said they planned to split their time between the UK and North America.

Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus pandemic and travel restrictions, the couple have been unable to travel back to the UK sooner.

Back in August, Harry spoke about his plans to return to the UK in 2021.

Speaking with staff and volunteers from the Rugby Football League on a Zoom call to mark the sport's 125th birthday, the Duke said at the time: "We've got a whole Rugby League World Cup coming next year. [referring to 2021]

"I definitely plan on coming back. I would have been back already had it not been for COVID."

The royal family on the balcony at Trooping the Colour 2019

The 2021 Rugby League World Cup will take place between 23 October and 27 November.

Harry's grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, will also celebrate his 100th birthday on 10 June. If Trooping the Colour takes place in London as planned on 12 June, the Sussexes will be able to celebrate both milestones with the royal family in the UK.

The Queen and Prince Philip spent the majority of 2020 living at Windsor Castle where they have isolated during the lockdowns, with the monarch carrying out her duties remotely by telephone and video calls.

