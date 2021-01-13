Prince William's secret meeting in lockdown revealed The Cambridges are thought to be residing in Norfolk during lockdown

The senior royals have begun to resume their duties after the Christmas break, including the Duke of Cambridge.

It's been revealed by the court circular (which records the royals' official activities) that Prince William held a meeting for the Earthshot Prize via video link on Tuesday morning, in his role as joint patron of his and wife Kate's Royal Foundation.

The Cambridges are believed to have remained at Anmer Hall during England's third lockdown, after spending Christmas at their Norfolk home with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Prince William launched the Earthshot Prize, his most ambitious project to date, in October. The initiative will pay out a total of £50million to winners over the next ten years, as they present solutions to some of the world's biggest environmental challenges.

Every year from 2021 until the end of the decade, winners of the five Earthshots will each receive £1 million after being picked by a judging panel of William and leading figures.

Sir David Attenborough, who has supported the project from its beginnings, is a member of the Earthshot Prize Council, which will choose the winners, and fellow judges include actress Cate Blanchett, singer Shakira and Queen Rania of Jordan.

William spoke to staff at Homerton University Hospital last week

During a video call with staff at Homerton University Hospital in East London last week, the Duke revealed how he and the Duchess are talking to George, Charlotte and Louis every day about the efforts of NHS workers in the battle against coronavirus.

Prince William said he and wife Kate are "making sure the children understand all the sacrifices" frontline workers are making as they care for growing numbers of Covid-19 patients.

The royal couple are believed to be homeschooling their eldest children, George, seven, and Charlotte, five, after primary schools were closed across England as a result of lockdown.

