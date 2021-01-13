Royal family share sweet homeschooling tips for parents during lockdown We bet Prince George and Princess Charlotte will love some of these activities!

The royal family has come to the aid of parents who are homeschooling their children during England's third lockdown amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Advice from one of Prince Charles' patronages were shared on social media on Wednesday and no doubt it will come in handy for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as they homeschool their eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Prince William and Kate are believed to be currently residing at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, where they spent Christmas.

George, seven, and Charlotte, five, attend Thomas's Battersea school in south-west London, a short drive from Kensington Palace, but schools were closed in England after lockdown restrictions were put in place.

READ: Zara Tindall's royal baby might mark a new milestone for Princess Anne

Loading the player...

WATCH: William and Kate take George, Charlotte and Louis to the panto

A thread of tweets shared to the royal family's Twitter account read: "Every Wednesday for the next few weeks, we’ll be highlighting cultural institutions which are providing online resources for use by homeschoolers and for anyone interested in finding out more about their work. Today, we begin with the @nationaltrust."

It continued: "The Prince of Wales is President of the Trust which preserves places of historic interest or natural beauty for the nation across England.

"Beatrix Potter and the National Trust have a unique history - she worked closely with the Trust, helping it to acquire land in her beloved Lake District. When she died in 1943, Potter left 4,000 acres of land, including 15 farms, to the care of the National Trust.

"The Trust have a wealth of online activities inspired by Potters famous Tales for families to try together at home, including puzzles, craft activities, nature projects and recipes."

MORE: Prince William's secret meeting in lockdown revealed

MORE: Princess Diana showcases impressive piano skills in unearthed video

🐰 🐿 🦆 The Trust have a wealth of online activities inspired by Potters famous Tales for families to try together at home, including puzzles, craft activities, nature projects and recipes.



Find out more at: https://t.co/QKjCv3F0tV pic.twitter.com/Nv8ygAI3VY — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 13, 2021

The royal family has shared homeschooling resources for families

The final tweet included a link to the National Trust's resources to help families with homeschooling during England's second lockdown, including how to make a home for wildlife, character templates to colour in and an easy-to-follow recipe for biscuits.

Back in 2013 after the birth of Prince George, it was reported that Kate had chosen a Beatrix Potter themed nursery for her first child, featuring the likes of the children's author's beloved characters, Peter Rabbit, Mrs Tiggy-Winkle and Jemima Puddle-duck.

The Duchess of Cambridge is even said to be distantly related to the author – Kate's great-great-great uncle Dr Arthur Lupton was related by marriage to Lord Ashton, Beatrix Potter's first cousin!

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.