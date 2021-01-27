Prince Charles and Camilla light candles during moving Holocaust Memorial Day ceremony

The Prince of Wales shared a poignant message as he and the Duchess of Cornwall joined a national moment of lighting the darkness to mark Holocaust Memorial Day on Wednesday.

Charles, 72, and Camilla, 73, were among those to light a candle and place it in their window at 8pm at their Gloucestershire home, Highgrove House, to remember all those who died during the Holocaust and other genocides.

The Prince recorded a special video message for this year's virtual Holocaust Memorial Day ceremony, in which he said: "Seventy-six years ago, after many agonising, heartbreaking years, light was finally let in upon the camps which had been the scenes of such unimaginable suffering.

"That appalling revelation showed the world the depths to which human nature can descend when people turn away from the light of reason, of compassion and of truth."

The Prince at the 2020 World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem

Charles continued: "It also showed us that, even in the most overwhelming darkness, some wonderfully brave souls had, incredibly, managed to keep alive the flame of hope.

"We must remember their inspiring heroism. We must remember, too, that for all the horror of those years, it was the forces of light which, after enormous sacrifice, eventually triumphed.

"As we reflect on that time, we must, however, also remember the lurking danger. Darkness may be dispelled, but not destroyed."

The Duchess at the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau in 2020

The Prince urged people to ensure that survivors' stories are remembered, saying: "As I speak, the last generation of living witnesses is tragically passing from this world, so the task of bearing witness falls to us. That is why The Holocaust Memorial Day Trust, of which I am so proud to be patron, has this year chosen the theme – 'Be the Light in the Darkness.'

"This is not a task for one time only; nor is it a task for one generation, or one person. It is for all people, all generations, and all time. This is our time when we can, each in our own way, be the light that ensures the darkness can never return."

Kate spoke with Holocaust survivors Zigi Shipper and Manfred Goldberg

Charles and Camilla were among the senior royals to mark Holocaust Memorial Day, with Kensington Palace sharing a moving video conversation between the Duchess of Cambridge and two Holocaust survivors, Zigi Shipper, 91, and Manfred Goldberg, 90.

The Prince of Wales has been Patron of the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust since 2015, and last year he attended the World Holocaust Forum at Yad Vashem, Jerusalem.

The Duchess also attended commemorations in Poland last January to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau.

