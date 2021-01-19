Prince Charles attends soirée with sweet link to Camilla Music is one of the Prince's passions

While music venues have had to close their doors amid the coronavirus pandemic, virtual concerts are being held in place for people to enjoy in the comfort of their own homes – including the Prince of Wales.

The court circular, which records the royal family's official engagements, states that Charles, 72, attended a Philharmonia Concert soirée via video link on Monday.

The Prince and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, are thought to be residing at their Gloucestershire home, Highgrove House, where they spent Christmas.

Charles has been the patron of the Philharmonia Orchestra since 1980 and he has attended several of their performances through the years.

In a rare interview on BBC Radio 3's Private Passions programme, the Prince spoke about the role of music in his life, revealing that he was a fan of Leonard Cohen and can play the trumpet, as well as the cello.

And in a romantic gesture for wife Camilla on her 60th birthday in 2007, he told the radio show that he personally conducted a piece of music as he joined the Philharmonia Orchestra for a performance of Wagner's 1870 Siegfried Idyll.

Before lockdown restrictions were put in place, Charles and Camilla even visited The 100 Club in early December, to support London's night-time economy.

Charles and Camilla at a Philharmonia Orchestra concert in 2008

Last week, Charles launched one of his most ambitious projects to date, as he spoke virtually at the One Planet Summit in France.

The future King has urged businesses to sign up to his ten-year Terra Carta, or Earth Charter project, which aims to put "nature, people and planet at the heart of global value creation".

Meanwhile, Camilla launched her Instagram book club, The Reading Room, sharing four of her book recommendations with fans on Friday.

