Princess Charles and Duchess Camilla share sweet personal photo from private break The royals shared a throwback on Instagram

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall delighted their followers after sharing a sweet personal photo on Instagram.

The royal couple uploaded a throwback snap of themselves enjoying some time on the slopes during a private break in Balmoral back in 2010.

MORE: Prince Charles' holiday home where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stayed is so beautiful

Both Charles and Camilla look relaxed and happy in the image, mirroring each other in tartan coats as they pose on skis with huge smiles on their faces.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The royal residences: take a look inside

Sharing the pic on Camilla's The Reading Room account – which highlights new books and their authors each month – they wrote: "Has anyone managed to enjoy the snow?

"Or are you indoors reading Where the Crawdads Sing? Don’t forget our third book starts on Friday. [Photo] The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall in Scotland, 2010."

Royal fans were thrilled with the flashback, with one commenting: "You two are adorable!" A second wrote: "What a lovely photograph." A third added: "Love that photo, you both look so happy!"

MORE: Inside Prince Charles and Camilla's jaw-dropping country home Highgrove House

RELATED: The one thing missing from Princess Eugenie's birth statement

Charles and Camilla in Balmoral in 2010

The couple's intimate photo comes after they shared a touching message of congratulations to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank following the birth of their first child on Tuesday.

Taking to their Clarence House Instagram account, Charles and Camilla shared a gorgeous photo of Eugenie and Jack on their wedding day in 2018.

Captioning the snap, they wrote: "Congratulations to Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank on the birth of their son. Her Royal Highness was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital."

MORE: See the first adorable photo of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal baby

Charles and Camilla shared this photo of the new parents

Buckingham Palace confirmed the news of a new royal baby on Tuesday evening. The palace said in a statement: "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present. The baby weighs 8lbs 1oz.

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news.

"This is Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s first child, The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York’s first grandchild, and the ninth great-grandchild for The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.