The link between Eugenie and Meghan’s births you might have missed

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Tuesday at the Portland Hospital, the same hospital that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose for the birth of their first child.

Meghan gave birth to Archie, now twenty months, with husband Prince Harry at the West End hospital in May 2019.

Buckingham Palace announced the new royal baby's arrival in a statement released on Tuesday. It read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present. The baby weighs 8lbs 1oz.

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news.

"This is Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s first child, The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York’s first grandchild, and the ninth great-grandchild for The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

Harry and Meghan welcomed Archie at the Portland Hospital in 2019

HELLO! understands that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex privately congratulated the couple yesterday following the announcement of the birth of their son.

Eugenie shares a close bond with Harry and Meghan and it is believed, will raise their first child at the Sussexes' former home, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. The two cousins also got married at the same venue Eugenie and Jack tied the knot at St George's Chapel in October 2018, just five months after Harry and Meghan said their nuptials there.

Harry and Eugenie share a close bond

The couples have also reportedly enjoyed a holiday together at George and Amal Clooney's home on Lake Como.

The Princess was reportedly one of the first members of the royal family to know about Harry's relationship with former actress Meghan when they first began dating in 2016.

Eugenie's son is the Queen's ninth great-grandchild following Archie's birth in 2019.

Princess Eugenie and her older sister Princess Beatrice were also born in the American-owned hospital on Great Portland Street in 1990 and 1988 respectively making Sarah Ferguson the first member of the royal family to give birth in the non-NHS hospital.

