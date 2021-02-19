Why Princess Eugenie is taking longer than expected to announce her son's name The royal and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their son on 9 February

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcomed their son ten days ago on 9 February, but the couple are yet to announce their baby's name.

In comparison, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, typically took around two days to confirm their children's names.

However, there is one key difference for Eugenie, in that she is not a working member of the royal family; Meghan was at the time of her son Archie's birth. Eugenie, meanwhile, has a role as a director at art gallery Hauser & Wirth.

WATCH: Princess Eugenie welcomes baby boy!

Similarly, her cousin Zara Tindall, who is not a working royal, and husband Mike also kept royal watchers waiting, choosing to announce their second child Lena's name nine days after the birth.

A spokeswoman for the couple at the time said: "Zara and Mike Tindall have named their baby daughter Lena Elizabeth. It is just a name they liked." Mike even took to Twitter to confirm how his daughter's name was announced, writing: "Pronounced like Lay-na."

Mike and Zara announced Lena's name nine days after her birth

The Tindalls also incidentally took their time to announce their first daughter Mia's name back in 2014. Mike announced the news in a casual tweet six days after her birth, writing: "For everyone who has asked what our daughter's name [is], it's Mia Grace Tindall."

Back in 1988, the Duke and Duchess of York took two weeks to confirm Princess Beatrice's name. The Queen also didn't share Prince Charles' moniker publicly for a month after his birth in 1948.

Harry and Meghan have just confirmed they are not returning to royal duties

A number of royal statements and important updates have also been made in the past week since Eugenie, 30, and Jack welcomed their baby boy, which could be another reason why the thoughtful couple are choosing to delay their announcement - over timings.

On Friday, Buckingham Palace announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have just confirmed their pregnancy news, will not return to royal duties. The honorary military appointments and royal patronages held by the couple will be returned to the Queen, before being redistributed among working members of the royal family.

Eugenie shared this first photo of her son

Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie's grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, 99, was admitted to hospital on Tuesday as a "precautionary measure" after feeling unwell. HELLO! understands that Prince Philip, who is said to be in "good spirits", walked into hospital by himself after travelling by car and that it was not an emergency admission. The stay in hospital is purely precautionary and the illness is not COVID-19 related.

A royal source said on Friday: "Following consultation with his doctor the Duke of Edinburgh is likely to remain in hospital for observation and rest over the weekend and into next week. As we have said previously the doctor is acting with an abundance of caution. The Duke remains in good spirits."

