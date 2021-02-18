Where will Meghan Markle give birth to second child? A look at California's luxurious options The Duke and Duchess of Sussex now live in California

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed with a sweet Valentine's Day portrait that they're expecting their second child.

While Meghan's due date is not known, things will be a little different for her second birth as she and Prince Harry are now living in Montecito, Santa Barbara after stepping back from royal duties in March 2020.

READ: Meghan Markle's baby's birth announcement will be so different to Archie's

Loading the player...

WATCH: Baby number two on the way for Harry and Meghan

HELLO! takes a look at where the Duke and Duchess could welcome their second baby.

Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles

The Duchess may choose to give birth at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles – the maternity ward of the stars.

Kim Kardashian, Victoria Beckham, Britney Spears, Kate Hudson and Jessica Simpson are among the celebrity mums who have delivered their children in the deluxe maternity ward.

Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre

The Duchess could make use of the hospital's secret entrances so that she won't be photographed arriving or leaving. New mothers are also given welcome packs which include nappies and a miniature bottle of wine, while gourmet cuisine is also on offer.

The hospital's deluxe maternity suite package costs thousands of pounds a night and includes a three-room suite, as well as the assistance of a doula.

MORE: Take a peek inside Harry and Meghan's £11m mansion where they'll raise second baby

MORE: Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's pregnancy announcements - did you spot this difference?

The BirthPlace, Santa Monica

The BirthPlace at the UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center offers new parents "Golden Hour" in labour and delivery, as well as "Nesting Time" post-birth to help parents bond with their new arrivals with private skin-to-skin contact.

It offers large deluxe suites with a VIP menu and a personal refrigerator, and the hospital even has a photography service to take professional baby portraits from birth.

Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

The BirthPlace also has a second location at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Westwood, Los Angeles.

Harry and Meghan's second child is not the first royal baby to be born in the US.

Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Lady Frederick Windsor (Sophie Winkleman), who is married to Lord Frederick Windsor, gave birth to their first child, Maud, at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in 2013.

The Natural Birth Center

The Beverly Hills centre compares itself to an "elegant" and "an up-scale hotel," and offers expectant mothers "freedom from interventions to let your body birth as nature intended in its own way and time".

All birth suites also come equipped with spacious tubs for water births and holistic care is also on offer, including homeopathy consultations, reiki and doulas.

MORE: Meghan Markle to help the Queen break incredible record in 2021

The Portland Hospital

If Harry and Meghan may decide to return to the UK for the birth of their second child, they could return to the Portland Hospital.

It was later revealed on their eldest child Archie's birth certificate that he was born there in May 2019, despite Harry and Meghan wishing to keep his place of birth a secret.

Many royal babies have been born at the American-owned hospital on Great Portland Street, including Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's son earlier this month.

The Portland Hospital

Sarah, Duchess of York became the first royal mum to give birth in a non-NHS hospital, welcoming daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie in 1988 and 1990 respectively at the Portland.

Consultant-led maternity packages start from £6,760 and maternity rooms include luxury bathroom and room accessories. There's also a complimentary afternoon tea service for new mums, and an extensive seasonal menu on offer.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.