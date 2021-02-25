Countess of Wessex volunteers at COVID vaccination centre - see photos Sophie carried out her first shift with St John Ambulance

The Countess of Wessex has carried out her first shift as a St John Ambulance Care Volunteer at an NHS Vaccination centre in Greater London.

Buckingham Palace shared photos of Sophie during her voluntary work on Thursday. The images showed the Countess recording the medical details of a member of the public as they prepared to have their vaccination, another citizen being handed a COVID-19 vaccination card and information leaflet by the Countess and a third photo of Sophie chatting with someone after being innoculated.

HELLO! understands that the Countess is keen to help out in a practical way as St John Ambulance supports the NHS's incredible mass vaccination programme and is proud to have joined a growing team of over 10,000 volunteers who are now trained and being deployed to NHS vaccination centres across England, as part of the extraordinary collective effort to beat the pandemic.

Mum-of-two Sophie has been stepping out to help those in need throughout the lockdown, volunteering at food banks and helping to prepare meals for frontline workers.

Sophie, who is Grand President of St John Ambulance, also helped to pack PPE equipment at the charity's support hub last June.

In January ahead of her 56th birthday, the Countess spoke of her joy after her father, Christopher Rhys-Jones, received his COVID-19 vaccination.

During an emotional video call with NHS nurses, the royal said at the time: "I had a very wonderful birthday present yesterday. It was an early birthday present because my father received his vaccine."

The Countess hands one citizen an information leaflet after being vaccinated

Sophie added: "He's 89-years-old and I'm so happy that he actually got it. It's a huge weight off my mind.

"And he was full of praise for the way that it had been handled, and how quick and easy and simple the whole process was.

"I know that wouldn't be happening without the care and attention of the nurses out in general surgeries."

The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are also confirmed to have received the vaccination.

Sophie taking details from one member of the public

Sophie made a glamorous appearance earlier this week as she presented the 2021 Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design to Priya Ahluwalia.

The Countess, wearing a Victoria Beckham dress, also told HELLO! during the online event that her own personal style icons blend both Hollywood and actual royalty.

When asked whose style she most admires, she said: "Angelina Jolie - I always think she looks amazing - and also Queen Rania of Jordan always looks stunning."

