The Countess of Wessex's incredible birthday gift revealed - and it will make you emotional Prince Edward's wife spoke to nurses during a video call

The Countess of Wessex revealed that she received a "wonderful birthday present" as she celebrated turning 56 on Wednesday.

During an emotional video call with NHS nurses, Sophie confirmed that her father, Christopher Rhys-Jones, 89, had received his COVID-19 vaccination.

"I had a very wonderful birthday present yesterday. It was an early birthday present because my father received his vaccine," the Countess told NHS General Practice nurses and Healthcare Assistants during Lincolnshire Training Hub's conference.

READ: The Queen sends sweet birthday message to Sophie Wessex

Loading the player...

WATCH: Countess Sophie shares joy that her father has received his COVID-19 vaccine

Sophie continued: "He's 89-years-old and I'm so happy that's he actually got it. It's a huge weight off my mind.

"And he was full of praise for the way that it had been handled, and how quick and easy and simple the whole process was.

"I know that wouldn't be happening without the care and attention of the nurses out in general surgeries."

MORE: 8 of the Countess of Wessex and Prince Edward's sweetest PDA moments

MORE: Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex's royal home is better than all others - see why

Sophie pictured with her father Christopher in 2016

The Countess, wearing a repeat blue and black striped Gabriela Hearst dress for the call, paid tribute to the work of healthcare staff for their role in the UK's vaccination rollout and their efforts during the pandemic.

Sophie said: "Thank you so much to all of you. It doesn't matter which part of the system you're working in, whether you're general practitioner nurses, whether you're healthcare assistants, we all know how much this whole pandemic has put on you and we're hugely grateful for all of your hard work."

Sophie revealed the news during a conference with NHS General Practice nurses

The royal, who is married to Prince Edward, has been carrying out virtual engagements from the couple's Surrey home, Bagshot Park, during England's third lockdown.

The Countess also joined a virtual webinar with the London School of Economics, hosted by the university’s Centre for Women, Peace and Security on Tuesday.

Discussing listening to the stories of survivors of sexual violence in conflict, Sophie said: "To hear their stories, when you have tears dripping off your chin - you can’t help but weep with them. I've gone to some very dark places internally, but I am not living it."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.