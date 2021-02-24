Sophie Wessex reveals intimate photo with Prince Edward in Bagshot Park home The couple have been married since 1999

All eyes were on the Countess of Wessex as she took part in a special virtual engagement with the British Fashion Council on Tuesday.

The stylish royal, dressed in a Victoria Beckham design, stole the show as she appeared from Bagshot Park to talk all things fashion.

MORE: Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex's royal home is better than all others - see why

But there was an extra treat in store for royal fans, who were given another glimpse inside Sophie's beautiful home.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sophie Wessex shares a look inside her kitchen at Bagshot Park

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot a striking family photo in the background, set on a side table behind the Countess.

MORE: The jobs Kate Middleton, the Countess of Wessex and others had before joining the royal family

The black-and-white image shows Sophie with her husband of 21 years, Prince Edward, with the Countess seen tenderly resting her head on his shoulder as they smile for the camera.

The black-and-white snapshot was visible behind Sophie

Another image taken from the event shows Sophie stood in one of Bagshot Park's beautiful rooms, with further family photos on display.

MORE: 8 of the Countess of Wessex and Prince Edward's sweetest PDA moments

A small round white table placed beneath an oil painting includes baby photographs – presumably one of Edward and Sophie's two children, Lady Louise, now 17, and 13-year-old James, Viscount Severn.

Sophie is stood in front of a wooden display cabinet featuring an array of ornamental plates – but taking pride of place is a snapshot taken from her June 1999 wedding to Prince Edward, which took place at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

A wedding picture was also visible in another image from the virtual event

During her chat with the British Fashion Council, Sophie was asked about her personal style icons.

Asked whose style she most admired, the 56-year-old replied: "Angelina Jolie - I always think she looks amazing - and also Queen Rania of Jordan always looks stunning."

MORE: Royal teens! 12 best photos of princes and princesses in their younger years

Prince Edward and Sophie have called Bagshot Park in Surrey their home for more than 20 years now. It is located approximately 11 miles south of Windsor, where the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh are staying at Windsor Castle.

Prince Edward and Sophie with Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn

Spanning 51 acres, the property sits within a designated area of Windsor Great Park, which is adjacent to the private Home Park where Windsor Castle is situated.

In a past interview with Sky News, the Countess explained: "We're a lot more fortunate because we live so close to the Queen, so when she spends a lot of time at Windsor on the weekends, our children are more fortunate because they can go over and have tea with her on a regular basis."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.