Meghan Markle sends sweet treats to friends celebrate International Women’s Day 'Thank you very much for such a lovely, touching surprise'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have sent sweet treats to friends around the world to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Jennifer Fatima, a community worker who featured in the cookbook Together, shared on Instagram a snap of the delicious pastries from Luminary Bakery.

"Happy women's day to all the wonderful women around the world! #internationalwomensday. A big thank you to Harry and Meghan for this box of thoughtful and yummy treats by @luminarybakery," Jennifer shared.

"Thank you very much for such a lovely, touching surprise."

Meghan Markle speaks to the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen

Her daughter also shared the snap on Instagram, and Luminary - an award -wnning social enterprise bakery empowering women in London - regrammed it.

The Duchess visited the Hubb Community Kitchen at the Al Manaar Muslim Cultural Heritage Centre in West London, which was supporting families in the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire tragedy, for one of her first solo royal projects in 2018.

Jennifer shared a snap of the sweet treats

Meghan continued to make regular private visits and championed the kitchen's Together cookbook, which features personal recipes from the women involved.

Proceeds from the book went towards the redesign of the Hubb Community Kitchen and has enabled it to be open for seven days a week.

The Duchess checked in with the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen during a Zoom call in April, to throw her support behind a new campaign the group launched to feed Londoners during the coronavirus lockdown.

Meghan during a visit to the Hubb Community Kitchen in 2018

Meghan told the women during the call: "You all had it in you and what was so great is after that first day and then however many visits later, and going 'yeah we’re just going to make a book', and not realising, knowing and having a lot of faith in what you guys could bring to the table, and what you could inspire but obviously not knowing what a huge success it was going to be.

"That is just a testament to you, and what I love is it's just inspired so many people."

