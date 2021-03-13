Kate Middleton pays unannounced tribute to Sarah Everard on Clapham Common - details The Duchess of Cambridge visited Clapham Common

The Duchess of Cambridge joined mourners on Saturday when she made an unannounced visit to a memorial in honour of Sarah Everard.

Kate was filmed walking through Clapham Common in London in videos posted on Twitter.

According to a royal source, the Duchess lay daffodils picked from her garden at Kensington Palace at the memorial site in order to pay her respects to the 33-year-old, whose body was found in an area of woodland in Ashford, Kent, on Wednesday.

"She obviously wanted to pay her respects to Sarah and her family," a royal source told HELLO!

"She remembers being a young woman and walking around London at night before she got married. It struck a chord and she wanted to go and lay some flowers in person."

Sarah, who lived in Brixton, disappeared on 3 March after walking back from a friend’s home in Clapham.

Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, was arrested on Tuesday and appeared in court on Saturday where he was charged with kidnap and murder. He will remain in custody before he appears in court again at the Old Bailey on 16 March.

According to @Frankie_Mack - Kate visited Clapham Common today to lay flowers at one of the vigil sites for #SarahEverard pic.twitter.com/pWR7uco8ID — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) March 13, 2021

Kate was seen walking through Clapham Common

After the clip of Kate walking through the park was revealed on social media, many royal fans expressed how touched they were by her public tribute.

"That’s so lovely she’s done that. Makes me quite emotional actually #RIPSarahEverard," commented one. "Good on her", said another. A third simply wrote: "Love her."

Kate's arrival comes after a planned vigil at Clapham Bandstand, which was due to take place at 6 pm in honour of Sarah, was cancelled by Reclaim These Streets after discussions with the Met Police.

However, locals have still flocked to the park, which is located near where Sarah was last seen, in order to pay their respects.

The Duchess of Cambridge has paid her respects to Sarah Everard at Clapham Common bandstand pic.twitter.com/fOCDsV8SuR — Thomas Newton (@SkyTNewton) March 13, 2021

Kate lay daffodils picked from her garden at Kensington Palace

Sarah's family paid tribute to her on Thursday describing her as "bright and beautiful" as they appealed for anyone with information to help detectives.

They said: "She was kind and thoughtful, caring and dependable. She always put others first and had the most amazing sense of humour.

"She was strong and principled and a shining example to us all. We are very proud of her and she brought so much joy to our lives."

