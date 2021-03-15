Princess Charlotte's adorable nickname for Prince William revealed The Cambridges celebrated Mother's Day on Sunday

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared the heartfelt Mother's Day cards made by their children, in memory of Prince William's late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

And HELLO! couldn't help but notice the sweet way Princess Charlotte refers to her father.

Kensington Palace posted drawings made by Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and two-year-old Prince Louis alongside their touching handwritten messages.

The message in Charlotte's card read: "Dear Granny Diana, I am thinking of you on Mother's Day, I love you very much. Papa is missing you. Lots of love Charlotte xxx."

While the young royal calls dad William "Papa," the Duke was overheard calling his daughter a French-inspired nickname in 2019, when George, Charlotte and Louis visited mum Kate's Back to Nature garden at the Chelsea Flower Show.

The Cambridge children made cards in memory of their late grandmother Princess Diana

William was heard calling his daughter over to push him on the swing, referring to her as "Mignonette" rather than Charlotte. In French, Mignonette means cute.

It's previously been revealed that Kate calls her daughter "Lottie".

George, Charlotte and Louis' cake for mum Kate

The Cambridges also shared a photo of the incredible cake that George, Charlotte and Louis made Kate for Mother's Day, along with a previously unseen photo of the Duchess as a child with her mother Carole Middleton.

The caption on social media read: "Celebrating two other special mothers today. [Cake emoji] made by George, Charlotte and Louis."

William and Kate recently returned to London from their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, as schools in England reopened to pupils. George and Charlotte attend Thomas's Battersea school in south west London.

