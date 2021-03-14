Prince Charles and Camilla melt fans' hearts with throwback Mother's Day photos The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall shared the lovely images on Sunday

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall thrilled fans with two throwback photos on Sunday.

The images, which were posted in honour of Mother's Day, showed Charles and Camilla posing with their mothers.

In the first, Prince Charles and the Queen shared a joke while at the Highland Games in Scotland.

Her Majesty wore a stunning all-white outfit with matching hat and she laid her hand on her oldest son's arm as they looked at each other and laughed.

Charles also looked very smart in a tie and jacket worn with a kilt.

WATCH: Duchess of Cornwall reveals sweet childhood hobby

The second photo showed Camilla with her mother, who wore a white outfit with grey and red polka dots and smiled as she looked at the camera.

Her daughter stood a little behind her, dressed all in red, and also beamed.

Prince Charles shared a lovely throwback photo with the Queen

The caption to the lovely pictures read: "Wishing everyone a happy Mothering Sunday," with an emoji of a cherry blossom.

It went on: "[Camera emoji] 1 - The Duke of Rothesay attends the Braemar Highland Games with his mother, Her Majesty The Queen, in 2010.

"[Camera emoji] 2 - The Duchess of Cornwall at home with her mother in 1990."

The couple's followers soon rushed to express their appreciation for the pictures, with one writing: "OMG the photo of Camilla with her Mum! Such an elegant lady! What an incredibly sweet and special thing to share, thank you so much!"

Fans also loved the rare photo of Camilla with her mother

Another added: "Love these photos, look how relaxed everyone is in them. The Queen and Prince Charles look so happy and the Queen is beaming in them

"Duchess Camilla looks so relaxed in the photo with her mum. Just shows that around our mums we can totally be ourselves."

Others, meanwhile, chimed in: "Happy Mother’s Day to you both Your Royal Highnesses! [heart emoji]," and: "Happy Mother's Day to the Duchess of Cornwall and other mothers in the UK!"

