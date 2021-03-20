Prince Harry pens incredibly moving message to bereaved children: 'You're not alone' The Duke of Sussex opened up about the loss of his mother Princess Diana

The Duke of Sussex has opened up about losing his mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in a book written for the children of keyworkers lost to Covid-19.

Prince Harry has written a moving foreword to Hospital by the Hill, telling bereaved youngsters: "You're not alone."

He writes: "If you are reading this book, it's because you've lost your parent or a loved one, and while I wish I was able to hug you right now, I hope this story is able to provide you comfort in knowing that you're not alone.

"When I was a young boy I lost my mum. At the time I didn't want to believe it or accept it, and it left a huge hole inside of me. I know how you feel, and I want to assure you that over time that hole will be filled with so much love and support."

Loading the player...

WATCH: William and Harry share touching memories of Princess Diana

Harry, who was just 12 years old when Diana was tragically killed, continues: "We all cope with loss in a different way, but when a parent goes to heaven, I was told their spirit, their love and the memories of them do not. They are always with you and you can hold onto them forever. I find this to be true."

In the book, launched to mark the National Day of Reflection on March 23, he says to the reader: "Now, I never met them, but I know this person was special to you, and they were someone incredibly kind, caring and loving because of where they chose to work.

"Helping others is one of the most important jobs anyone can ever do.

Harry has written a moving foreword to Hospital by the Hill

"You may feel alone, you may feel sad, you may feel angry, you may feel bad. This feeling will pass. And I will make a promise to you – you will feel better and stronger once you are ready to talk about how it makes you feel.

"I hope this book helps remind you of just how special your parent or loved one was. And how special you are too."

Hospital by the Hill, written by Chris Connaughton and illustrated by Fay Troote, tells the story of a young person coming to terms with the loss of their mother, who had been working on the frontline at a hospital.

The book has been illustrated by Fay Troote

The book is being provided free to any child or young person in the UK who has been affected in this way.

Sally Stanley, founder of the Hampshire child bereavement support charity Simon Says, started the project with support another founding member Victoria Hussey.

Author Chris Connaughton said of the book: "I wanted it to provide a connection, support and hope through the hard and horrible times of bereavement. It’s also a tremendous honour - and a service to young people - to have The Duke of Sussex support this project and share his open, heartfelt and honest words with kids across the country."

The book promotes services offered by three charities who help children and young people cope with loss, including Simon Says, Child Bereavement UK and Winston's Wish.

For more information, visit www.hospitalbythehill.com