Meghan Markle: Official reveals surprising truth about 'wedding' to Prince Harry The Duchess has claimed the couple had a secret marriage ceremony

Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey contained many bombshell moments – not least her claim that the couple had a secret wedding ahead of their ceremony in St George's Chapel in Windsor on 19 May 2018.

The Duchess told the chat show host that she and Prince Harry were married by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, in their back garden three days before the royal wedding. And now a witness to that low-key ceremony has spoken out.

MORE: Best photos from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding

Stephen Borton, the former chief clerk at the Faculty office, told the Sun that Meghan is "obviously confused and misinformed".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Watch Meghan Markle curtsy to the Queen for the first time in public

"They did not marry three days earlier in front of the Archbishop of Canterbury," he said.

MORE: Meghan Markle's four wedding day charms to repel bad vibes revealed

READ: 15 most surprising revelations from Prince Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview

"The Special Licence I helped draw up enabled them to marry at St George's Chapel in Windsor and what happened there on 19 May 2018 and was seen by millions around the world was the official wedding as recognised by the Church of England and the law.

Meghan Markle made a series of bombshell revelations in her interview with Oprah

"What I suspect they did was exchange some simple vows they had perhaps written themselves, and which is fashionable, and said that in front of the Archbishop or, and more likely, it was a simple rehearsal."

MORE: Meghan Markle reveals Kate Middleton apologised after making her cry in royal wedding lead-up

Furthermore, a copy of Harry and Meghan's official wedding certificate confirms that they were married on 19 May 2019, and lists Prince Charles and her mother, Doria Ragland, as witnesses.

Prince Harry and Meghan were married on 19 May at St George's Chapel

During her interview with Oprah, Meghan revealed that she and Harry had their ‘vows’ from their back garden ceremony framed and on display in their £11 million home in Montecito, where they live with their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who will turn two on 6 May.

MORE: Meghan Markle talks strained relationship with Thomas Markle as she admits she feels 'betrayed'

READ: Prince Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview: family rifts, baby's gender, Archie's title and more

An estimated 27.7 million people in the UK tuned in to watch Harry and Meghan's wedding ceremony at St George's Chapel on 19 May, while 29 million TV viewers came from the US. A number of royal fans also took to the streets in Windsor to celebrate their union.

Meghan with her mother Doria Ragland on her wedding day

While Meghan's mother Doria was the only member of her family at the ceremony, much of Prince Harry's family were in attendance, including his grandparents the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, his father Prince Charles and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall.

MORE: Prince Harry reveals he feels 'let down' by father Prince Charles

Harry's brother, the Duke of Cambridge, and his wife the Duchess also made an appearance, just three weeks after welcoming their youngest son, Prince Louis. Their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, took on the roles of pageboy and bridesmaid.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.