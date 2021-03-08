Meghan Markle reveals her 'one regret' in explosive Oprah Winfrey interview The Duchess spoke candidly to her host

Meghan Markle has candidly revealed her "one regret" from life within the British royal family.

The pregnant Duchess, 39, was asked by chat show host Oprah Winfrey in the explosive interview whether she had any regrets, and admitted: "I have one."

She explained: "My regret is believing them when they said I would be protected, I believed that. And I regret believing that because I think had I really seen that that wasn't happening I would have been able to do more.

"But I think I wasn't supposed to see it. I wasn't supposed to know. And now, because we're actually on the other side, we've actually not just survived, we're thriving… I think all those things I was hoping for have happened. And this is, in some ways, just the beginning for us. We've been through a lot, it's felt like a lifetime," she added with a laugh. "A lifetime."

Oprah then asked: "So your story with the prince does have a happy ending." "It does," Meghan replied. "…Greater than any fairytale you've ever read."

Other stand-out moments from the incredible interview saw Meghan state that the Duchess of Cambridge made her cry after a difficult week in the lead-up to the wedding.

"There wasn't a confrontation and I don't think it's fair to her to get into the details of that because she'd apologised and I'd forgiven her. What's hard to get over is to get blamed over something I didn't do, and that actually happened to me,” she explained.

"I'm not saying it to be disparaging to her... I would have hoped that she would have wanted that corrected... She's a good person."

Elsewhere, Meghan admitted that she had such a difficult time within the royal family that she "didn't want to be alive", and that she struggled to tell Harry how she was feeling.

She said: "It was a very real and frightening constant thought. I remember that he just cradled me, and I went to the institution and I said I needed to go somewhere and get help, and I was told that I couldn't, because it wouldn't be good for the institution."

