The truth about George, Charlotte and Louis' new photo shared by Prince William and Kate

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge might be carrying out their work calls from the Queen's house at Sandringham, but they've ensured that their children are never far from their minds.

Prince William and Kate have added some personal touches to their working space, namely treasured photos of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

While many have been released by the couple to mark special occasions, there's one frame that contains a previously unseen image of their children.

It was previously thought during Kate's call with teachers from County Durham that it was just a snap of her eldest children, George, seven, and Charlotte, five.

However, in a new appearance during which William and Kate spoke with student nurses from Ulster University, their youngest child Prince Louis also appears to be leaning against his big brother George, who has his arm around his sibling.

The new image can be seen next to George and Charlotte's school photo

Charlotte is pictured on the right-hand side of the photo, and although it's not clear when the image was taken, it looks as if it's from George's seventh birthday celebrations last summer.

Also spotted on the console table behind Kate were family photos that royal fans are already familiar with, including George and Charlotte on the Princess' first day of school at Thomas' Battersea.

The Cambridges pictured in December 2020

A central image is of Kate cooing over her youngest child, Prince Louis, at her garden at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in 2019.

Another framed photo is from Princess Charlotte's christening, while a solo portrait shows Prince William during a trip to Africa in September 2018.

The Cambridges are currently living at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, during England's third lockdown. George and Charlotte are also being homeschooled by their parents during the ongoing pandemic.

