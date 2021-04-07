What Prince Harry said to Prince William when his bride Kate Middleton walked down the aisle The future King married Catherine Middleton in April 2011

Ten years ago, Kate Middleton made her spectacular entrance at Westminster Abbey as she prepared to tie the knot with her Prince Charming, Prince William.

The Duchess of Cambridge was a vision in white in her Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen wedding dress, which she paired with a floral, lace-trimmed veil that fell just below her waist.

EXCLUSIVE: Why Prince William and Kate look more in love than ever before

On the day, William's brother Prince Harry played the all-important role of best man, and the words he whispered to the groom when he saw Kate walk into the Abbey were just what everyone was thinking.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince William and Kate's wedding cake designer reveals how she 'dismantled' door at Buckingham Palace

In her 2013 biography, Kate: A Biography, royal author Marcia Moody writes: "Harry looked back as Kate started walking down the aisle and reported back to his brother, 'Right, she is here now.'" The royal best man then said: "Well, she looks beautiful, I can tell you that."

MORE: Prince William and Kate set for new neighbours

MORE: Prince William and Harry approve sentimental Princess Diana tribute

The biography also reveals what William said to his fiancée when he set eyes on her. "The couple set eyes on each other, and William murmured to Kate, 'You look beautiful.'"

William waves at crowds as he enters Westminster Abbey

The Cambridges exchanged vows at Westminster Abbey on 29 April 2011. After the church ceremony, which was attended by 1,900 guests, the newlyweds took a quick trip in the 1902 State Landau carriage along the processional route to Buckingham Palace, while waving at the cheering crowds.

Thousands of spectators and royal fans had gathered in central London for the royal wedding, and in particular along the Mall where they hoped to catch a glimpse of William and Kate kiss on the iconic Buckingham Palace balcony. Putting their own spin on the tradition, the pair kissed twice for the crowds.

The couple pictured leaving the ceremony

The Queen hosted a lunchtime reception at her London home, while Prince Charles gave a private dinner, followed by dancing, also at the palace. Ellie Goulding performed Your Song for William and Kate's first dance, as well as her hit single Starry Eyed to get the guests up and dancing.

The Day Will and Kate Got Married is on Wednesday night at 9pm on ITV.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.