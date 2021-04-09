Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pay touching tribute to Prince Philip

Prince Harry has paid tribute to his late grandfather, Prince Philip, who sadly passed away aged 99.

Harry and wife Meghan Markle updated their Archewell website to a memorial page for the Duke, writing: "Thank you for your service, you will be greatly missed."

The prince was close to his grandfather, but had not seen him in recent months due to his decision to move to Los Angeles.

The Duke of Sussex recently opened up about speaking to his grandparents via Zoom, and joked about how Philip ended the calls by slamming the laptop shut. He said: "He just goes 'doof'!"

He added: "We've Zoomed them a few times. They've seen Archie running around."

Meghan previously revealed that she enjoyed being able to call the Queen at any moment, now that they had stepped away from royal duties, sharing that when they discovered Philip had been admitted to hospital earlier in 2021, she immediately called the Queen to "check in".

The website now features this home page

The Duke of Edinburgh died peacefully at Windsor Castle, and a statement was released which read: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released a statement following the news that the Duke of Edinburgh had sadly passed away.

Harry was close to his grandfather

Expressing their sadness and sharing their condolences with the Queen, William and Kate's statement repeated the information shared by Buckingham Palace.

The Queen and her husband had spent much of 2020 and 2021 in isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They had been living together at Windsor Castle, although Philip did spend a stint at the King Edward VII hospital in London in February.

Kate and William also shared their sorrow at his passing

While the palace said he was in "good spirits", the Duke remained in hospital for one month for observation and rest.

His doctor was said to be acting "with an abundance of caution".

Prince Philip retired from royal duties in 2017, but still made occasional appearances alongside the Queen and other members of the royal family, including attending Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in May 2018 – with a cracked rib – and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding later that year in October.

