Prince Harry could see the Queen in private before Prince Philip's funeral The Duke of Edinburgh will be laid to rest on Saturday 17 April

Prince Harry could now be free to see the Queen if he has received a negative test for coronavirus.

Under coronavirus rules, he is allowed to leave self-isolation early if he pays £130 to have a private test from an approved supplier five days into his isolation period, as part of the Test to Release scheme.

The Prince may choose to have a private moment with Her Majesty ahead of the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral on Saturday.

Harry flew in from Los Angeles International Airport last Sunday in order to attend the family event.

The Duke of Sussex had been isolating in Frogmore Cottage – which is only an eight-minute drive away from Windsor Castle where the Queen is staying – where he complied with government restrictions concerning the virus.

At the procession, Harry will walk alongside his cousin Peter Phillips and brother Prince William – although the two brothers won't be walking side by side.

There had been much speculation about why the two brothers were walking separately; the real reason is very simple.

The brothers will walk alongside their eldest cousin during the procession

Peter in Prince Philip's eldest grandchild, so his prominent central position makes sense, and royal protocol dictates that the eldest royal walks in the middle, followed by the second eldest to their right and the youngest to their left.

The Duke of Edinburgh's funeral service will be broadcast on BBC One and members of the public have been advised to watch the procession on television instead of travelling to Windsor.

Following Prince Philip's death, both the royal brothers released separate statements, remembering their late grandfather.

In his statement, Prince Harry wrote: "My grandfather was a man of service, honour and great humour. He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm—and also because you never knew what he might say next.

"He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke. But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was a grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right 'til the end."

Prince Harry had a close bond with his grandfather

He continued: "He has been a rock to Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage, and while I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, 'Oh do get on with it!'

"So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself. You will be sorely missed, but always remembered - by the nation and the world. Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts."

The heartfelt message was rounded off with, "'Per Mare, Per Tarram,'" which means "By sea, by land" in Latin.

The Queen has had to draw up a vastly reduced guest list for the funeral, which was originally meant to have 800 people, but can only have 30 under coronavirus guidelines.

Her four children, the Prince of Wales, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex, will all be attending.

The guest list had to be reduced from an original 800

Charles, Anne and Edward's spouses, the Duchess of Cornwall, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence and the Countess of Wessex respectively, will also be in attendance.

Prince Philip's grandchildren will also attend the funeral and most of them will be joined by their spouses: the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, Zara and Mike Tindall, Peter Phillips, and Prince Philip's youngest grandchildren, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

Prince Harry's wife Meghan was advised not to travel to the UK by her doctor as she's in the later stages of her pregnancy. The Duchess is pregnant with the couple's baby girl and has remained in the US with their one-year-old son, Archie.

