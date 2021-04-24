Duchess Camilla has the sweetest picture of Prince George at her home The royal has the photograph framed

The Duchess of Cornwall launched the second series of her book club on Saturday in a study room, and behind her fans could make out a framed picture of her step-grandson Prince George.

Alongside a variety of beautiful houseplants and an opulent lampshade, Camilla had a framed photograph of Prince George with his father and grandfather, Prince William and Prince Charles, and the Queen.

Inside the study was also a lavish pair of light blue curtains, some incredibly eye-catching paintings, and an unusual candleholder that featured a rabbit.

The Duchess wore one of her favourite navy and white pleated dresses, from Fiona Clare, and she kept her makeup natural and subdued.

In the video, she also debuted her new heart bracelet, following her sixteenth wedding anniversary with Prince Charles on 9 April.

Usually, the couple mark their anniversary by sharing a personal photograph with royal watchers, and thanking fans for their well wishes.

However, celebrations were a lot more muted this year after Prince Philip passed away on the morning of 9 April.

The Duchess had the photograph in her study

The royal family entered a period of mourning, so understandably Charles and Camilla refrained from celebrating their anniversary.

Marking the launch of her second series of her book club, the Duchess said: "I've never been part of a book club, so this is the first book club I've ever joined, which is my own, so, it's all a completely new experience.

"And, you know, I'm just so thrilled that other people are getting the pleasure out of it that I do."

The royal spoke about the amount of correspondence she's had from fans all over the world in support of her book club, including from Russia, Indonesia and Australia, many of whom had recommended other books.

The Duchess is an advocate for reading from a young age

She added: "We've a slight lack of communication lately with all of us locked in, you know, we haven't had a family and friends around us, so it's quite nice to sort of talk to people through books online, and I've noticed through the comments there are a lot of people beginning to sort of chat to each other, and that's, you know, that was the idea in the first place, just to get people chatting, communicating, swapping ideas."

Camilla finished by saying that she was "thrilled" about the launch.

Some of the books due to be discussed in this series include Philip Pullman's The Secret Commonwealth, the second part of his The Book of Dust trilogy and Antoine Laurain's The Red Notebook, which follows a bookseller attempting to reunite a lady with her dropped handbag with only a red notebook to go on.

