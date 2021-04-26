Sophie Wessex full of praise for her mother-in-law the Queen Prince Edward's wife had some very sweet words to say about Her Majesty

The Countess of Wessex has praised the Queen for getting involved in a variety of causes and charity work, particularly in showing her support for tackling avoidable blindness across the Commonwealth.

Sophie, who is a global ambassador for the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness, was celebrating The Gambia's achievement of becoming trachoma free; trachoma is an eye disease that is the world's number one infectious cause of blindness.

During a video call, she said of her mother-in-law the Queen: "Her Majesty is so supportive of this kind of work. For her to have chosen sight as the main pillar of The Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Trust Fund during its time was so reaffirming."

Prince Edward's wife continued: "She has genuinely taken a personal interest in that work. When I was travelling on her behalf to be able to come back and tell her what I've seen, what I've learnt, the work that was going on… she loves collaboration; she loves it when people get together and make things happen."

The Queen once again showed her support for the Countess' work last October, when she joined Sophie on a call with eye health professionals throughout the Commonwealth to mark World Sight Day.

The Queen and her daughter-in-law share a close bond

The 95-year-old monarch, who is mourning the loss of her husband Prince Philip who passed away two weeks ago, shares a very close bond with her daughter-in-law. Sophie, who is often described as "the Queen's favourite," has gone from being a supporting player in the royal family to becoming a more prominent fixture. She has been praised for her commitment to public service, her support to the Queen and to her husband Prince Edward.

During a reception at Buckingham Palace in October 2019 while giving a speech, Sophie also made no hesitation in addressing Her Majesty as "Mama" in public.

The Wessex family attend Prince Philip's funeral

"Mama, when I have returned from my travels I have been so proud to share with you the work I have witnessed being carried out under the umbrella of the Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Trust and the care of so many people working so hard to save and cure sight," Sophie said.

"Each time you have listened with interest and been eager to hear of how the work is going, and each time I have been stunned as you have shared with me your deep knowledge of each of these countries, not top level observations, but personal experience, demonstrating to me time and again the real affection you have for all people of the Commonwealth and why that affection is so abundantly returned by them to you."

