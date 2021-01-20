The Queen was among the first to send a birthday message to the Countess of Wessex in celebration of her 56th birthday on Wednesday. The royal family's official Instagram page shared a snapshot of Sophie dressed all in white, along with some celebratory words on behalf of the monarch and her husband, Prince Philip. The caption read: "Wishing The Countess of Wessex a very happy birthday today!"

The Queen, who will celebrate her 95th birthday in April, is known to have a very special relationship with Sophie, who has been married to her youngest son, Prince Edward, since June 1999.

It's thought that Her Royal Highness greatly admires Sophie's commitment to her work, and the diligent and 'unfussy' way she carries out her duties.

But it's not just the Countess’s strong work ethic that appeals to the Queen. Royal expert Ingrid Seward previously told CBS, "Gradually and without being pushy, she became the Queen's closest companion – they share a love of military history and a wicked sense of humour."

Sophie has a very special bond with her mother-in-law, the Queen

What's more, Sophie has even been known to buy clothes for her mother-in-law. Shirtmaker Emma Willis recently revealed that Sophie is among her customers, and shared: "I've made many, many clothes for the Countess of Wessex – when I used to do a full women's collection.

“She bought a shirt for her husband, Prince Edward, once. And she also bought a shirt for her mother-in-law, so I've made a shirt for the Queen!"

Sophie will celebrate her birthday with her husband and their two children

Sophie will be celebrating her special day at home in Bagshot Park, Surrey with her husband, Prince Edward, and their two children, 17-year-old Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn, 13. The Grade II-listed building is located just 11 miles away from Windsor, where the Queen and Prince Philip are currently isolating.

