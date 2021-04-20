When could Prince Harry visit the UK again? The Sussexes now live in Montecito, Santa Barbara

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex relocated to the US in 2020 with their one-year-old son, Archie, in 2020 after stepping back for royal duties.

When Prince Harry and Meghan first announced their decision, they said they planned to balance their time between the UK and North America.

The COVID-19 pandemic has meant there have been restrictions on travel over the past year, with Harry having to quarantine upon his arrival to the UK ahead of the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral last week.

So, when could the Sussexes return to the UK again?

Prince Harry and his older brother, Prince William, are expected to be reunited again at the unveiling for a statue of their late mother, Princess Diana, at Kensington Palace this summer.

The statue will be installed in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace on 1 July 2021, marking what would have been Diana's 60th birthday.

The garden at Kensington Palace

Kensington Palace has previously said: "The Princes hope that the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on their mother’s life and her legacy."

Back in 2017, it was announced that William and Harry had chosen renowned artist Ian Rank-Broadley for the piece, known for his portrait of the Queen on British coins.

Harry, William and Peter Phillips walked in the procession at Prince Philip's funeral

The royal brothers were pictured talking with the Duchess of Cambridge, following Prince Philip's funeral at St George's Chapel in Windsor last Saturday.

Harry and Meghan could also return to the UK for big family occasions in future, such as a wedding, a christening or Trooping the Colour, which marks the Queen's official birthday.

The Duchess is currently pregnant with the couple's daughter and is due to give birth this summer.

The baby girl will be the Queen's 11th great-grandchild and she will be eighth in line to the throne.

