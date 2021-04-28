Kate Middleton celebrates friend's baby news ahead of tenth wedding anniversary

The Duchess of Cambridge has had an incredible week of family celebrations. Last week she marked Prince Louis' first day at nursery, his third birthday, Saint George's Day and now it has been revealed that her favourite eco-fashion designer, Lavinia Brennan, has given birth to her first child.

MORE: Kate Middleton's sweet birthday tradition for her three kids revealed

Sebastian Shakespeare from the Daily Mail has revealed in his column that the 33-year-old, who founded Beulah with Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs, has welcomed a daughter. The designer and her husband Jamie Richards have named her Riva.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton and Prince William ride tractors in fun trip to the farm

"Lavinia is doing amazingly, as is our little girl," champagne salesman Jamie Richards confirmed to the publication. "Words cannot express how proud and lucky I feel right now."

Since joining the royal family back in 2009, Kate has worn Beulah on a regular basis, be it at official engagements or international royal tours.

MORE: How Prince William and Kate Middleton could mark tenth wedding anniversary

RELATED: Prince William and Kate Middleton's sweetest PDA moments in photos

Most recently, she chose their London Calla Rose-Red dress as she headed out to an engagement in September in London.

Lavinia Brennan has welcomed a baby girl

The gorgeous piece featured a number of unique details, including a broderie lace collar in contrast white, three-quarter length balloon-shaped sleeves and a mid-length A-line skirt. The dress was then available to purchase for £550.

Beulah is an ethical clothing label that empowers vulnerable and trafficked women trapped by modern slavery. To do this, they've incorporated traditional craft techniques such as hand-weaving and embroidery into their collections, enabling the women in our supply chain to gain meaningful employment.

Lady Natasha and Lavinia together

Lavinia's co-founder, Lady Natasha is good friends with William and Kate. The 38-year-old has known William since they were children as their fathers, Simon Isaacs, 3rd Marquess of Reading and Prince Charles, are good friends. She's also married to one of Kate's ex-boyfriends from her university days.