The Duchess of Cornwall surprised one royal fan after sending her a touching note following her sixteenth wedding anniversary with Prince Charles.

In a rare move by Camilla, the Duchess included a sweet, handwritten message after Kristie – who runs the Instagram account the.prince.and.his.duchess – shared a "very personal thing" about herself and her girlfriend – who runs the Tumblr blog Camilla's Girl – in her own note to the royal couple on their anniversary.

Sharing a photo of the message – which was written inside a card featuring a smiling snap of Charles and Camilla – it read: "Dear Tanya and Kristina, so many thanks for remembering our 16th Wedding Anniversary.

"We greatly appreciated your kind thoughts in these challenging times. With my best wishes Camilla." Adding to the note, Camilla wrote: "I'm very happy that you have found happiness together."

Speaking to HELLO! Kristie said: "My girlfriend and I have been writing to her for quite a while now and always receive the loveliest replies."

Camilla added a touching personal note to her message

She added: "I usually don't share [the replies]. [But] in our last letter to her, on the occasion of their wedding anniversary, we told her a very personal thing and that's her wonderful response."

Charles and Camilla celebrated their wedding anniversary on 9 April. While the couple typically marks the occasion by sharing a personal photograph with royal watchers and thanking fans for their well wishes on social media, this year's celebrations sadly fell on the same morning as Prince Philip's passing.

Camilla and Charles wed in 2005

As the royal family entered a period of mourning, Charles and Camilla understandably refrained from celebrating their anniversary.

The pair married in a civil ceremony on 9 April 2005. Camilla wore two outfits designed by Anna Valentine and Antonia Robinson: a cream dress with a feathered hat during the ceremony at Windsor’s Guildhall, and a floor-length pale blue and gold coat over a matching chiffon dress for a blessing at St.George's Chapel.

While Camilla loves to accessorise with jewels, interestingly, she's the only royal bride who chose not to wear a tiara on her wedding day.

