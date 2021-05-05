Author responds to Meghan Markle’s new book following claims of similarities

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Sussex surprised royal watchers this week with the news that she has written a children’s book.

The Bench is illustrated by bestselling artist Christian Robinson and will be published by Random House Children's Books on 8 June 2021.

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie has huge playground at US home

Soon after the announcement, the book was compared with a book called The Boy on the Bench by children’s author Corrinne Averiss, which is also about a father-son relationship.

However, Corinne has spoken out about the comparisons, saying on Wednesday that she didn’t think there was any connection to her work.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meghan Markle curtsies to the Queen for the first time in public

Taking to her Twitter account, the British author wrote: "Reading the description and published excerpt of the Duchess’s new book, this is not the same story or the same theme as The Boy on the Bench. I don’t see any similarities."

SEE: Prince Harry attends concert without Meghan Markle in first appearance since Prince Philip's funeral

MORE: Could Meghan Markle welcome her baby daughter on Princess Diana's birthday?

Corinne didn't allow replies to her message, but it quickly racked up hundreds of re-tweets and favourites from supportive followers.

Corrinne Averiss posted the message on Wednesday

It's a busy week for Meghan and Harry, as they will celebrate Archie's second birthday on Thursday and it will be Mother's Day in the U.S on Sunday – Meghan's last as a mother-of-one.

The couple are currently expecting a baby girl, who will be born this summer.

In a statement about her new book released on Tuesday, The Duchess explained its touching family inspiration.

She said: "The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father's Day, the month after Archie was born."

Pre-order The Bench by The Duchess of Sussex, £12.99, Amazon

She went on: "That poem became this story. Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolor illustrations that capture the warmth, joy, and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life; this representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens."

She added: "My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.