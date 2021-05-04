Meghan Markle and son Archie set for double celebrations this week Plenty of festivities in the Sussex household…

The Duchess of Sussex will have plenty to celebrate this week as her son Archie is turning two on Thursday 6 May.

Meghan and her husband Prince Harry will no doubt treat their firstborn to a special day, whether that's holding a party at their home in Santa Barbara, California, or venturing out to their local neighbourhood.

Not only that, but Meghan will also be marking Mother's Day, which is celebrated in the US and other countries around the world, on Sunday. It'll be an extra special time for Meghan, who is pregnant with her and Harry's baby daughter.

WATCH: Harry and Meghan's son Archie makes adorable cameo appearance

The Sussexes previously revealed that they are expecting a girl back in March, while also adding that their daughter is due in the summer. Meghan's exact due date is not known but judging by her sizeable bump, she's expected to give birth in June or July.

When Harry and Meghan worked as senior royals, they celebrated Meghan's first American Mother's Day in 2019 by releasing a gorgeous photo of baby Archie on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of his tiny feet. The royal tot was only a few days old at the time.

The caption poignantly made reference to Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, and read: "Paying tribute to all mothers today – past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered. We honour and celebrate each and every one of you." Meghan and Archie also posed against a backdrop of forget-me-nots, which were Diana's favourite flowers.

Meghan and Archie filmed a video for the little boy's first birthday in 2020

For Archie's first birthday in 2020, the Sussexes released a video that showed Meghan bouncing her little boy on her knee as she read to him from the children's book Duck! Rabbit! Harry filmed the sweet clip that was shared as part of Save The Children's initiative Save with Stories.

People magazine also revealed at the time that Meghan had made Archie a strawberries and cream 'smash' birthday cake and the couple had a video call with friends, family and godparents. Fans will just have to wait and see how Harry and Meghan mark Archie's second birthday later this week, as well as the Duchess' American Mother's Day.

