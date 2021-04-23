Heartbreaking moment Prince Harry is caught looking over at the Queen at Prince Philip's funeral Prince Harry was reunited with the royal family for the first time in over a year

The Duke of Sussex was among the few attendees at his grandfather Prince Philip's scaled back funeral in Windsor last week.

Despite his brief return to the UK, many royal watchers were all focused on the Queen - and how she was forced to sit through the emotional service alone amid the current coronavirus restrictions.

In one newly surfaced photo, a heartbroken Prince Harry could be seen looking over to his grandmother who was sitting separately from her children and grandchildren.

The funeral marked the first time the 36-year-old was reunited with the royal family in over a year after he and Meghan relocated to the US following their decision to step back as senior royals.

Harry, who has since returned to the States, walked in the procession alongside his older brother, Prince William, and their cousin, Peter Phillips. They were also joined by Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

Prince Harry seen looking over at the Queen

The Duchess of Sussex was unable to travel to the UK to attend Prince Philip's funeral in person due to the advanced stage of her pregnancy.

Both Meghan and Harry provided a wreath to be laid during the service, made up of a variety of locally sourced flowers, with a handwritten note from the Duchess.

In a touching tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh ahead of the funeral, Harry said: "My grandfather was a man of service, honour and great humour. He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm - and also because you never knew what he might say next.

Harry walked in the procession alongside his brother Prince William

"He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke. But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right 'til the end.

"He has been a rock for Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage, and while I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, 'Oh do get on with it!'

"So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself. You will be sorely missed, but always remembered - by the nation and the world. Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts."

