The Queen's homes that you can actually visit in 2021

Her Majesty the Queen has many official royal residences across the UK, and quite often these homes are opened up for the public to go inside. The coronavirus pandemic may have closed some doors, but here are the royal residences that you can still visit in 2021…

Buckingham Palace

Parts of Buckingham Palace are open to visitors

This iconic London palace with its 775 rooms and splendid décor is often top of the tourist hit list and there are plenty of visits available over the coming months. Guided tours of the State Rooms take place on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and from 9 July the glorious gardens are open to explore.

Palace of Holyroodhouse

Royals stay here when they visit Edinburgh

The Queen's official residence in Edinburgh is opening its doors from Thursday-Monday each week and separate tickets can also be obtained for The Queen's Gallery at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Sandringham House

Sandringham House is opening its doors

While the amazing gardens at Sandringham House have been open since April, the house itself will be opening its doors from 29 May. The external grounds also contain an epic children's playpark which was inspired by none other than Kate Middleton!

Hillsborough Castle

The Queen's official residence when in Northern Ireland

Hillsborough Castle is the monarch's official residence in Lisburn, Northern Ireland, and although the last time she visited in person was in 2016, many royal family members such as Prince Charles have been more recently. The castle itself and its stunning grounds are open Wednesday-Sunday each week.

Windsor Castle

Windsor Castle is where Prince Philip lived before his death in April

It is reported that the Queen's official residence will change from Buckingham Palace to Windsor Castle, and it is where the monarch is currently residing in the wake of her husband Prince Philip's death. The world's largest occupied castle with a 1000-year history is waiting for you to experience its beauty. It is open Thursday-Monday every week for the rest of the year.

Future openings

Next year, there will hopefully be even more opportunities to see inside the Queen's royal properties. Clarence House, which is currently home to Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla, and Frogmore House are among the residences which have been opened in the past, but the Royal Collection Trust website explains that they are "closed until further notice".

