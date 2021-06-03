The Queen had this brilliant response about her name when she became monarch The monarch, 95, is in the 69th year of her reign

The Queen will mark the 70th year of her reign in 2022 having ascended the throne at the age of 25 in 1952. But when the young Princess Elizabeth became monarch, she was asked by Martin Charteris, her private secretary at the time, what she wanted her regnal name to be – and her response was very matter-of-fact.

The new Queen's response was: "My own of course."

Since ancient times, some monarchs have chosen to use a different name from their original name when they accede to the monarchy.

Elizabeth's father was born Albert Frederick Arthur George, but when he became monarch in 1936, he chose the name King George VI in honour of his own father, King George V.

The Queen's great-grandfather was King Edward VII, but he was born Albert Edward. Her great-great grandmother, Queen Victoria, also chose a different regnal name to her birth one, which was Alexandrina Victoria.

The Queen's father, King George VI, was born Albert Frederick Arthur George

When the Prince of Wales becomes King in future, he may wish to be known as King Charles III or he may choose an alternative regnal name.

His full name is Charles Philip Arthur George, and he may wish to honour his late grandfather by choosing to be known as King George VII.

The Queen at her coronation in 1953

Celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in 2022 include an extended Bank Holiday from Thursday 2 June to Sunday 5 June.

The four-day weekend will begin on Thursday with Trooping the Colour, which will be staged in full for the first time since the pandemic.

A Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen's reign will be held at St Paul's Cathedral on the Saturday, with a live concert to be staged at Buckingham Palace – Platinum Party at the Palace – later that evening.

Other highlights include a day at the races for the Queen – a keen horse breeder – and her family who will fill the royal box for the Derby, held at Epsom Downs, before the concert.

Communities across the country will sit down together for the Big Jubilee Lunch on the Sunday, the final day of the Bank Holiday Weekend.

