The Queen's low-key birthday parade: special guest, music and more details The Trooping the Colour ceremony will be scaled-down again this year

The Queen's annual birthday parade will not take place in its traditional form again this year, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

Like last year, a scaled-back military parade, known as Trooping the Colour, will take place in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle to mark Her Majesty's official birthday on Saturday 12 June.

One key difference this year is that the Queen will be joined by a member of her family – her paternal cousin, the Duke of Kent.

Prince Edward is the eldest child of the late Prince George of Kent and Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark. He is married to Katharine Worsley and the couple share three children, George, Earl of St Andrews, Lady Helen Taylor and Lord Nicholas Windsor.

While the Queen's late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, last attended the ceremony in 2017, he resided with the monarch at Windsor Castle throughout the pandemic up until his death on 9 April.

The Queen will be accompanied by her cousin, the Duke of Kent

This year's parade at Windsor Castle will be held by the Household Division and the Queen's Colour of F Company Scots Guards will be trooped.

The parade will be led by the Foot Guards, who will be joined in the Quadrangle by The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery and the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment. Music will be played by a Massed Band of the Household Division, which will include 1st Battalion Scots Guards Pipes and Drums.

Senior royals at Trooping the Colour 2019

Upon arrival in the Quadrangle, the Queen and the Duke of Kent will be greeted by a royal salute and the national anthem.

The parade will commence with the musical troop as the band plays. The Colour will then be trooped through the ranks, and the parade will conclude with a second royal salute.

The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery will then fire a 41 Gun Royal Salute, to mark Her Majesty's official birthday, from the East Lawn at Windsor Castle.

Last year, the Queen was spotted dancing as she watched the parade at the socially distanced ceremony.

