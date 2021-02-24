Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's second child have a title? The Sussexes now live in the US after stepping back from royal duties

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their second child in the coming months – but will the royal baby have a title?

While the tot will be eighth in line to the throne when he or she is born, they are unlikely to be a working member of the royal family when they grow up.

READ: Everything you need to know about Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview

Loading the player...

WATCH: Harry and Meghan confirm they're not returning to royal duties

When Prince Harry and Meghan's eldest child Archie was born in May 2019, the couple chose not to use a title for their firstborn. Archie could have become Earl of Dumbarton – one of Harry's subsidiary titles – or have been Lord Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, but instead he is known as Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

A source at the time said: "They have chosen not to use a courtesy title."

Therefore, the Sussexes, who stepped back from royal duties in March 2020, are likely to make the same decision for their second baby.

However, when Prince Charles becomes King, Archie and his brother or sister, as grandchildren of the sovereign, could receive a title should Harry and Meghan wish.

MORE: How Meghan Markle's baby news will affect Princess Eugenie's son August Brooksbank

MORE: Meghan Markle and Zara Tindall's unexpected connection amid royal baby news revealed

Archie was not given a royal title when he was born in May 2019

Similarly, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's son, August, does not have a royal title. This is because titles are passed down the male line and Jack does not have one.

This could still change if the Queen decides to give Jack an earldom or issue a Letters Patent.

Princess Anne also declined to give titles to her children, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, when they were born.

Peter and Zara were not given royal titles

While Peter is a managing director at sports and entertainment agency, SEL UK, Zara is an accomplished equestrian and is also a director at Cheltenham racecourse.

In the ITV documentary Anne: The Princess Royal at 70, Peter said: "We were always brought up on the understanding that we were going to have to go to work. We were going to have to go out and earn our living. Regardless of the fact of who our grandmother was or who our mother was."

Zara added: "I think it made us fight harder as well, to try and be as successful as we could be, so we're very grateful to her not giving us a title anyway."

Zara and husband Mike Tindall are expecting their third child this year. The couple are already parents to Mia, seven, and two-year-old Lena.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.