Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry chose to have baby girl at Santa Barbara hospital The Sussexes welcomed their daughter on 4 June

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their baby girl, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, on Friday 4 June, and Meghan chose to give birth at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California.

While it was previously thought that the Duchess might choose to give birth at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles – the maternity ward of the stars – that particular hospital is 88 miles from the Sussexes' Montecito home.

In comparison, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital is much more convenient for the couple at just a ten-minute drive away from their abode.

While the newborn arrived on Friday at 11.40am, the couple chose to announce the news on Sunday. In a statement from their spokesperson, it was confirmed: "Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home."

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital welcomes 2,400 new babies into the world each year and every room has Wi-Fi and a large video monitor. The website states that expectant mothers can order from a menu for their meals as well as snacks from their pantry.

Each of the birthing rooms also has a recliner, a rocking chair, and a sofa to compliment the birthing bed with a generous number of pillows for comfort.

The couple are still to share a photo of their newborn daughter

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's firstborn, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, was born in at the Portland Hospital in London.

As Prince Harry and Meghan's daughter was born in the US, she is entitled to American citizenship as an automatic right. The baby will also automatically be a British citizen because of Harry's citizenship.

In a personal statement on the couple's website, Archewell, Harry and Meghan said: "On June 4, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."

