Charles Spencer says Princess Diana's grave is 'an oasis of calm' and reveals he often visits it The Earl made the rare comments on GMB

Charles Spencer has opened up about his sister Prince Diana's grave just weeks ahead of her 60th birthday.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain to talk about the latest BBC report that cleared staff over the rehiring of Martin Bashir back in 2016, the father-of-seven was asked about her late sister's resting place ahead of her "emotional" 60th birthday celebrations next month.

"I remember my father always used to talk about the day Diana was born actually, the 1st July 1961, and it was a sweltering hot day and this wonderful daughter appeared and it's so funny to be of an age now where your slightly older sister is 60 but yes, it will be an emotional day but, you know, I think it will be a tribute to a much missed and much loved sister, mother, whatever," he told Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid.

Asked about her resting place at his Althorp Estate and if he often goes to visit, Charles said: "I do, and every landmark day, such as birthday, or Mother's Day I always take flowers, of course, and I do go a lot and take the children over.

"It's an oasis of calm, actually. It's a lovely place to go."

An aerial view of Princess Diana's resting place

Princess Diana's final resting place is in the grounds of Althorp Park, her family home.

The original plan was for her to be buried in the family vault at the local church in nearby Great Brington, but this was changed by Earl Spencer as he was concerned about public safety and also wanted Princes William and Harry to be able to visit privately.

Diana and Charles were very close

The actual area for burial is on an island in an ornamental lake known as The Oval within Althorp Park's Pleasure Garden. An ancient arboretum stands nearby, which contains trees planted by Prince William and Prince Harry, other members of her family and the princess herself.