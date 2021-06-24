Meghan Markle's privacy case heading back to court as Mail on Sunday appeals against ruling The Duchess of Sussex was granted a summary judgment in her privacy case in February

The High Court has allowed the publishers of the Mail on Sunday to appeal against a ruling that the newspaper invaded the Duchess of Sussex's privacy, according to reports.

In February, Lord Justice Warby granted Meghan a summary judgment in relation to her privacy claim, negating the need to go to trial, as well as most of her copyright claim.

And in May, she was granted a summary judgment in relation to the remaining parts of her copyright claim, after lawyers acting on behalf of the Queen said it does not belong to the Crown.

Meghan, 39, sued Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), the publisher of the Mail On Sunday and MailOnline, over a series of articles that reproduced parts of a handwritten letter sent to Thomas Markle, 76, in August 2018.

The newspaper confirmed that it would appeal the decision after permission was given by the Court of Appeal.

A spokeswoman for the Mail on Sunday and MailOnline told The Times: "We are pleased with the Court of Appeal's decision to grant us permission to appeal against the summary judgments handed down by the High Court, and its recognition of the exceptional public interest in the issues raised by the case."

A legal representative for Meghan also told The Times: "The Duchess has already won her legal case against the Mail on Sunday on all claims, after years of pursuing accountability from the publisher for wrongdoing. We are confident that Mr Justice Warby's strong judgment against the Mail will be upheld, and we support the Court of Appeal's further review of the legal rights that were confirmed to have been violated in Mr Justice Warby's ruling."

The judge granted the Duchess a summary judgment in her privacy case in February

The judge ruled in February that the publication of Meghan's letter to her father was "manifestly excessive and hence unlawful".

In a statement regarding the outcome at the time, the Duchess said: "With this comprehensive win on both privacy and copyright, we have all won. We now know, and hope it creates legal precedent, that you cannot take somebody's privacy and exploit it in a privacy case, as the defendant has blatantly done over the past two years."

