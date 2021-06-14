Kate Middleton caught greeting Prince Charles with surprising personal nickname – WATCH The royal family were in Cornwall for the G7 summit

The Duchess of Cambridge and her father-in-law Prince Charles were reunited last Friday evening as they headed to Cornwall for the G7 summit, and the pair showcased their close relationship once again.

MORE: 12 of the royal family's memorable moments from Royal Ascot

Surprisingly for royal fans, Kate was caught on camera greeting Prince William's father with a very endearing and personal nickname – "Grandpa".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton calls Prince Charles 'grandpa'

According to a lipreader that spoke to Cornwall Live, the mother-of-three was seen saying: "Hello Grandpa! How are you?" as Charles turned to speak to her before greeting Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie upon their arrival at the engagement.

READ: The Queen, Camilla and Kate reunited in Cornwall for G7 summit – all the photos

RELATED: Kate Middleton's favourite Castañer wedges are currently half price

The royals were out in full force on Friday. The Queen travelled to Cornwall for the G7 summit alongside Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall on the royal train, whilst Prince William and Kate flew in by helicopter.

The royals were out in full force last week

The afternoon was a treat for royal fans who witnessed a fun moment between the monarch, Camilla and Kate as they attended an event in celebration of The Big Lunch initiative at The Eden Project – their first outing together in a while.

For the occasion, the 95-year-old opted for her leafy floral Angela Kelly dress, teamed with black pumps, her signature Launer handbag and chic white gloves.

Kate looked elegant in a white Alexander McQueen coat dress, accessorising with nude heels and a clutch bag and wearing her hair in her signature glossy waves.

The Queen was accompanied by Camilla and Kate - and had great fun together

Looking as gorgeous as her counterparts, Camilla wore a pale grey and white chiffon dress from Fiona Clare, with her favourite Chanel pumps to add a chic touch.

She sweetly carried a handbag she was given during her visit to Athens, too, and added her usual pearl jewellery.