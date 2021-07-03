The Queen is all smiles in chic off-duty outfit at Royal Windsor Horse Show Her Majesty is a huge fan of horses

The Queen couldn't wipe the smile from her face on Saturday as she attended one of her favourite events, the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

Her Majesty made a stylish entrance as she arrived early to the equestrian event, held in the private grounds of Windsor Castle.

Opting for a more casual look than usual, the monarch looked comfortably chic in a navy padded gilet which she wore over a white shirt and teamed with a vibrant green cardigan and cotton skirt.

The Queen, who is an avid horse fan and owns several racehorses, was photographed looking in her element as she excitedly soaked up the atmosphere during the third day of the event.

Her Majesty returned from Scotland earlier this week to attend day one of the festival on Thursday, before hosting an audience with German chancellor Angela Merkel at Windsor Castle on Friday.

The Queen looked incredibly elegant at the event in a teal overcoat, which she wore over a beautiful black floral dress. She completed her ensemble with a pair of pearl earrings and a pearl necklace.

The royal was joined at the event by the Countess Mountbatten of Burma, Penelope Knatchbull, who is a close friend of Her Majesty's, as well as her late husband, Prince Philip.

Known informally as Penny, the Countess is the only daughter of butcher-turned-businessman Reginald Eastwood and she became close to the royal family through her relationship with Norton Knatchbull, 3rd Earl of Mountbatten.

Despite an age difference of more than 30 years, a shared love of the outdoors allowed her friendship with the Duke of Edinburgh to flourish, which only strengthened after Philip taught the Countess to drive carriages in 1994.

Penny stood with the Queen in her royal box and wore a beige coat with a striped shirt underneath. The duo clearly enjoyed themselves at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, as several photos featured them grinning during the event.

